Pies in Sauk City

Vintage Brewing Company - Sauk Prairie - 600 Water St
600 Water St, Sauk City
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$16.00
House-made chicken gravy with pulled chicken, potato, carrot, onion, peas, & celery served over mashed potatoes.
Topped with freshly baked puff pastry.
PIES • ICE CREAM
The Mixing Bowl Bakery
525 Water St, Sauk City
|Pie Slices
|$0.00
Tender, Flaky, Buttery, Crust made in house from scratch with real fruit fillings made in house as well!
|Whole Pies
|$0.00
One of our delicious, tender, flakey pies with real fruit filling made in house!