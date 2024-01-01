Saukville restaurants you'll love
Must-try Saukville restaurants
More about MJ's Bar and Grill
MJ's Bar and Grill
100 S Main ST, Saukville
|Popular items
|Dallas's French Dip
|$13.99
Thin Sliced Ribeye topped with Provolone cheese. On a hoagie roll. served with Au Jus
|BLTA
|$10.99
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado and Garlic Aioli on fresh Panini Bread
|Giant Pretzel
|$14.99
Served with Homemade Beer Cheese Sauce
More about Between the Greens
Between the Greens
3315 hwy I, Saukville
|Popular items
|Mac Burger
|$10.00
1/2lb beef burger
More about The Railroad Station -
The Railroad Station -
200 S. Railroad st, saukville