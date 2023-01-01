Sault Sainte Marie restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sault Sainte Marie restaurants

Sault Sainte Marie restaurants
  • Sault Sainte Marie

Sault Sainte Marie's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Burgers
Must-try Sault Sainte Marie restaurants

The Wicked Sister image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Wicked Sister

716 Ashmun St, Sault Sainte Marie

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chipotle Chicken Flatbread$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, thick-cut bacon and homemade chipotle lime sauce are served inside warmed naan bread with lettuce, tomato & red onion.
Drunken Cow$13.99
Our #1 Seller & Sault Original! Homemade beer cheese, beer caramelized onions and bacon combine forces in this irresistibly juicy burger that will have you wiping your chin on your shirt. True Story.
BBQ Pulled Pork$12.99
Our beer-braised pork shoulder is cooked a minimum of six hours to ensure it’s tender. Topped with homemade BBQ sauce, fresh pineapple & onion straws.
More about The Wicked Sister
Jose's Mexican Restaurant - 3583 I 75 Business Spur

3583 I 75 Business Spur, Sault Ste. Marie

No reviews yet
More about Jose's Mexican Restaurant - 3583 I 75 Business Spur
Motown Nate LLC - 800 Ashmun St,

800 Ashmun St,, Sault Sainte Marie

No reviews yet
More about Motown Nate LLC - 800 Ashmun St,
