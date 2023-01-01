Sault Sainte Marie restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Wicked Sister
716 Ashmun St, Sault Sainte Marie
|Popular items
|Chipotle Chicken Flatbread
|$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, thick-cut bacon and homemade chipotle lime sauce are served inside warmed naan bread with lettuce, tomato & red onion.
|Drunken Cow
|$13.99
Our #1 Seller & Sault Original! Homemade beer cheese, beer caramelized onions and bacon combine forces in this irresistibly juicy burger that will have you wiping your chin on your shirt. True Story.
|BBQ Pulled Pork
|$12.99
Our beer-braised pork shoulder is cooked a minimum of six hours to ensure it’s tender. Topped with homemade BBQ sauce, fresh pineapple & onion straws.
Jose's Mexican Restaurant - 3583 I 75 Business Spur
3583 I 75 Business Spur, Sault Ste. Marie
Motown Nate LLC - 800 Ashmun St,
800 Ashmun St,, Sault Sainte Marie