Carbonara in Sausalito

Sausalito restaurants
Sausalito restaurants that serve carbonara

Poggio Trattoria -

777 Bridgeway, Sausalito

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carbonara$26.00
“carbonara” guanciale, egg, black pepper, english peas, pecorino
More about Poggio Trattoria -
Osteria Divino

37 Caledonia St, Sausalito

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carbonara$24.00
pancetta, egg, cream & parmigiano reggiano
More about Osteria Divino

