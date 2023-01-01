Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carbonara in
Sausalito
/
Sausalito
/
Carbonara
Sausalito restaurants that serve carbonara
Poggio Trattoria -
777 Bridgeway, Sausalito
No reviews yet
Carbonara
$26.00
“carbonara” guanciale, egg, black pepper, english peas, pecorino
More about Poggio Trattoria -
Osteria Divino
37 Caledonia St, Sausalito
No reviews yet
Carbonara
$24.00
pancetta, egg, cream & parmigiano reggiano
More about Osteria Divino
