Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Sausalito

Go
Sausalito restaurants
Toast

Sausalito restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Sausalito Equator

1201 Bridgeway, Sausalito

Avg 4.3 (481 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
More about Sausalito Equator
Zalta image

 

Zalta

39 Caledonia St, Sausalito

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies$7.00
Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)
More about Zalta

Browse other tasty dishes in Sausalito

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Tacos

Scallops

Hummus

Quesadillas

Fattoush Salad

Map

More near Sausalito to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston