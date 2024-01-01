Savage restaurants you'll love
Must-try Savage restaurants
More about Roggenart - Savage - 8600 Foundry Street
Roggenart - Savage - 8600 Foundry Street
8600 Foundry Street, Savage
|Popular items
|Three Cheese Grilled Cheese
|$8.99
Experience a melty mingling of cheddar, american, and swiss cheese. Our grilled cheese recipe is sure to give your taste buds a gooey and savory kick.
|Grilled Smoked Salmon & Avocado
|$13.99
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, fresh avocado, and swiss cheese melted to perfection on sourdough bread.
|Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella
|$11.99
Aged prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, and house made light pesto sauce on our fresh baguette.
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Savage
Dive Bar and Grille - Savage
8600 Foundry Street, Savage
|Popular items
|Pork-n-Tots
|$15.00
pulled pork / gravy / smoked gouda / green onion / tater tots
|French Dip
|$17.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Quesadillas
|$8.00
smoked cheddar / pepper jack / grilled onions & peppers / pico / sour cream