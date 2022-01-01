Go
Savanh Thai Kitchen

Authentic Thai Cuisine

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

1750 Opelika Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (63 reviews)

Popular Items

Red Curry
Prik Pao (Crunchy Chicken)$17.50
Thai Fried Rice$12.00
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.00
Papaya Salad$10.00
Green Curry
Pad Thai$12.00
Massamun Curry
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1750 Opelika Road

Auburn AL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
