Savanna Grille Pavilion
Come in and enjoy!
2 Southwick St
Location
2 Southwick St
Mendon MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Southwick's Zoo
Established in February 2017, and conveniently located at Southwick's Zoo, Galliford's Restaurant & Tavern offers classic New England fare with a modern, upscale twist.
ALICANTE
Offering dining room and bar area seating, including a private room for small groups or special occasions. Refined, diverse Mediterranean menu & an extensive wine list in an elegant waterfront setting!