Go
Toast

SavannahBlue

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

1431 Times Square • $$

Avg 4.1 (2644 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp and Grits$28.00
parmesan grits, cajun sautéed shrimp, andouille, mushroom gravy
Dry Rub Wings$16.00
1 LB Brown Sugar Brined Wings, Smokey Pepper Rub, BBQ Molasses
4pc. Corn Bread$1.00
Catfish Fritters$12.00
Cornmeal Dredged Catfish, Cajun Remoulade
Okra Fries$11.00
Crispy Okra Chips, In-House Pimento Cheese
Crab Cake$23.00
Warm Crab Dip$16.00
Crab Fondue, Scallions, Panko, Parmesan
Fried Half Bird$16.00
Flour Dredged Bone-In Half Chicken with Hot Honey Sauce
Candied Sweet Potatoes$8.00
Sweet Potatoes Candied with Brown Sugar, Butter, and Vanilla
Roasted Cauliflower$12.00
Berbere Spice, Crushed Salted Peanuts, Cardamom Yogurt
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1431 Times Square

Detroit MI

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Madcap Coffee

No reviews yet

Thank you for ordering online! Your order will be at our pickup window. Your name will be on the receipt and next to your order. Thank you so much for your business! We'll text you when your order is ready!!

Mootz Pizzeria + Bar

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of downtown Detroit, we feature a menu with authentic New York pizza and a selection of starters, salads, classic features alongside a full beer, wine and cocktail offering.

Eatóri Market

No reviews yet

Stylish option for prepared foods & specialty groceries, plus a bar for cocktails & global bites.

Bellacino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston