Savannah Cafe and Bakery

5968 Fairmont Pkwy Ste Fairmont

Popular Items

Daily Two Scoops$10.95
Choose from chicken salad, cranberry chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese, ham salad or egg salad, garnished with lettuce, avocado slices, and a boiled egg. Served with fresh fruit.
Four Cheese Panini$10.25
Mixed cheeses with tomato, avocado, bacon and basil mayonnaise.
Harvest$9.95
Turkey breast, cranberries, mild goat cheese, and sweet-n-spicy pecans on to of mixed greens. Served with tangerine balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Turkey & Bacon Panini$10.50
Roasted turkey breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon and tomatoes with basil mayonnaise.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.75
Made with all white meat chicken. Served with lettuce.
The Savannah$10.25
Three tea sandwiches, fresh fruit and a cup of our homemade soup. Choice of chicken salad, cranberry chicken salad, tuna salad, egg salad, ham salad, cucumber cream cheese, or pimento cheese.
Club Sandwich$9.75
Oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on toast.
Turkey Breast & Swiss Sandwich$8.50
Oven roasted turkey breast and Swiss cheese with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.75
Made with all white meat chicken mixed with cranberries and apples. Served with lettuce.
Chicken Pesto$10.25
Chicken breast, provolone cheese, basil mayonnaise, and roasted red peppers.
Location

5968 Fairmont Pkwy Ste Fairmont

Pasadena TX

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
