Savannah restaurants you'll love

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sandfly BBQ
8413 Ferguson Ave, Savannah
|Popular items
|Pint Mac and Cheese
|$8.00
|Pulled Pork Plate
|$15.00
|Buns
|$0.75
The 5 Spot Midtown
4430 Habersham St, Savannah
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Gouda Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, gouda, fresh avocado, buttermilk ranch, lettuce, tomato
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Beer-battered cod, tartar sauce, grilled lemon - served with french fries
|Hot HONEY Chicken Sammy
|$14.00
Fried chicken, pimento cheese, broccoli slaw, pickles, and honey-sriracha on a brioche bun
Antojo Latino
44 posey st, SAVANNAH
|Popular items
|Arepa La Tricolor
|$8.95
(An open corn cake with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, cheese and cilantro sauce. One choice of meat: beef, chicken or shrimp)
|3 Empanadas
|$4.40
Our original Colombian dough filled with your favorite stuffing and fried to golden perfection. Beed, Cheese, Chicken, Hawaiian, Cheese and Guava, served with pico de gallo ot antojo sauce.
|Skirt steak (Churrasco)
|$21.95
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • CHICKEN
B. Matthew's Eatery
325 E Bay St, Savannah
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
flash-fried, tossed with bacon, parmesan,
gremolata
|Classic French Toast
|$12.00
challah bread in a rich custard, topped
with blackberry compote, whipped cream, dusted with powdered sugar - choice of bacon, sausage, or homemade turkey
apple sausage
|Caesar Salad
romaine, shredded parmesan,
house-made croutons, caesar dressing
B & D Burgers Broughton
13 East Broughton Street, Savannah
|Popular items
|BROUGHTON
|$14.50
our signature burger topped with American cheese
|Homemade Pickle Chips
|$8.00
Battered kosher dill pickle chips.
|Bacon Cheddar Cheese
|$13.00
Beef patty, cheddar, bacon, bacon aioli, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of side.
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria
205 East Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah
|Popular items
|Personal Cheese Pizza
|$7.99
10" Personal Pizza -Add Your Own Toppings. Make it Gluten Free for $3.
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$10.99
14" Large -Cheese Pizza -Your Choice of Hand Tossed Regular Crust or Thin and Crispy Crust. Add Your Own Toppings. Make it Gluten Free for $6
|Extra Large Cheese Pizza
|$13.99
16" Extra Large Cheese Pizza -Your Choice of Hand Tossed Regular Crust or Thin and Crispy Crust. Add Your Own Toppings
5 Spot Sandfly
7360 Skidaway Rd E-1, Savannah
|Popular items
|Kale Salad
|$13.00
Dried cranberries, edamame, goat cheese, almonds, served with lemon shallot vinaigrette
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
Hand breaded and served with french fries
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Hand-breaded tenders,mixed greens, roasted corn, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, green onions, and cheddar over mixed greens
SEAFOOD
Lili's Restaurant and Bar
326 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah
|Popular items
|Grits
|$3.00
|Tempura Mushrooms
|$12.00
|Fish and Chips - Friday
|$9.99
The Haunt
606 Abercorn, Savannah
|Popular items
|Cashew Parm Fries
|$9.00
|Stir Fry Alfredo
|$18.00
|flatbread
|$28.00
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Sundown Lodge
138 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah
|Popular items
|Double Burger
|$12.00
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.00
|Adult Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
Flying Monk
5 W Broughton St, Savannah
|Popular items
|Edamame Dumplings
|$9.95
|NA NA NOODLES
|$12.95
|Wonton Soup
|$4.95
Fire Street Food
13 East Perry Street, Savannah
|Popular items
|Spider Roll
|$12.95
Crispy soft shell crab, avocado, eel sauce, Sriracha, shrimp sauce, masago, scallions, sesame seeds
|Tuk Tuk Noodles
Egg noodles, chicken, carrots, squash, zucchini, green beans, green & red bell peppers, onions, fresh basil, bamboo shoots, bok choy
|Gand Dang Gai (Red Curry)
Chicken, homemade curry, lime leaf, onions, green beans, red & green bell peppers, bamboo shoots, white rice
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Collins Quarter at Forsyth
621 Drayton St, Savannah
|Popular items
|CQ Avocado Toast
|$10.00
fresh smashed avocado on toast with radish, sourdough, tomato, feta, sesame seeds
|Forsyth Falafel
|$15.00
Spiced chickpea fritter, za’atar, Greek yogurt, cucumber
|CQ Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Fresh smashed avocado on toast with citrus marinated feta, heirloom tomato & sesame seeds
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Wright Square Cafe
21 W York St, Savannah
|Popular items
|Special Soup of the Day - Vegetable Soup (Vegetarian)
Our seasonal selection varies from week to week depending on what is farm fresh!
|The Alice
|$12.00
House-made tuna salad, lettuce and choice of melted cheese on your choice of bread.
|Potato Chips (bag)
|$1.50
Choice of a variety of Miss Vickie's or Baked Lays
The Vault Kitchen & Market
2112 Bull St, Savannah
|Popular items
|The Traveler
|$16.95
|Chicken Claypot
|$15.95
|Spicy Tuna Tartare
|$9.95
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Squirrel's Pizza
2218 Bull Street, Savannah
|Popular items
|Primo
|$16.95
Sausage, Cupping Pepperoni, Green Bell Peppers, Cremini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Garlic,
|Baked Chevre
|$7.95
Tangy goat cheese wood oven fired in organic Bianco Dinapoli tomato sauce and served with toasted baguette.
|Caprese Salad with Fresh Mozzarella
|$9.95
Fresh house-made mozzarella served warm with heirloom tomatoes and dressed with basil puree.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Rocky's NY Deli & Italian Catering
7360 Skidaway Rd. Unit H-3, Savannah
|Popular items
|Italian
|$5.50
|Protein Pak
|$2.50
|Roast Beef
|$5.50
Kanpai
2 Park of Commerce Way Ste 2, Savannah
|Popular items
|Chicken And Shrimp
|$12.95
|Add Shrimp Sauce
|$0.25
|Shrimp And Steak
|$14.95
Husk
12 West Oglethorpe Avenue, Savannah
|Popular items
|Pimiento Cheese
|$12.00
Benne Seed Crackers, Pickled Okra
|HUSK Cookies
|$8.00
Chocolate Benne Peach
|Fried Chicken
|$25.00
3 piece (leg, wing and thigh) served with two daily sides.
Little Duck Diner
150 West Saint Julian Street, Savannah
|Popular items
|HASHBROWN
|$4.50
|BISCUIT SANDWICH
|$8.95
|SUMMER THAI TOMATO SOUP
|$5.95
Kanpai 1
140 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah
|Popular items
|Philly Roll
|$8.95
|Edamame
|$5.95
|Chicken And Shrimp
|$12.95
Stoner's Pizza Joint
1190 king george blvd, savannah
|Popular items
|Small Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
|Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
|Pep-N-Rollie
Home-made dough stuffed with pepperoni & mozzarella - Stoner style! Served with marinara.
Stoner's Pizza Joint
1100 eisenhower, savannah
|Popular items
|The Blazer
|$23.99
Large 14" 2 topping+Pep-N-Rollie+Cinnamon Rolls+2 Liter
|Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
|10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Wiley's Championship BBQ
4700 US Hwy 80 Suit M&N, Savannah
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Plate
|$14.75
|Fried Okra
|$3.50
|Pulled Pork
|$14.75
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
CASTAWAYS
7360 Skidaway Rd, Savannah
|Popular items
|crab Soup
|$8.00
|Lobster Grilled Chz
|$14.00
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
The Grey Market LLC
109 Jefferson Street, Savannah
|Popular items
|TGM Burger
caramelized onions, pickle, cheese, comeback sauce on a house-made potato bun and wedges
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Panko crusted chicken, bread & butter pickles, shallots, comeback sauce on a potato roll
|NYC
|$9.00
Bacon, egg and cheese on a house-made kaiser roll
PASTRY
Yia Yia'S Kitchen Llc.
3113 Habersham St, Savannah
|Popular items
|Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$10.59
Greek Seasoned Chicken Souvlaki, lettuce/spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini, Greek olives, 1/2 pita bread & Greek dressing
|Spanakopita 6 oz.
|$5.79
Blend of spinach, cheeses and savory spices wrapped inside Fillo dough
|Greek Veggie Plate
|$8.59
Greek Hummus, 1/2 spanakopita, Veggie dolmades, feta cheese, olives, pita bread
Chive Sea Bar & Lounge
4 W Broughton St, Savannah
|Popular items
|CHILEAN SEA BASS
|$39.00
|SALMON SALAD
|$14.00
|SALMON
|$29.00
SUSHI
Sushi Zen Southside
1100 Eisenhower Dr, Savannah
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Roll*
|$6.75
Tuna, scallions, spicy sauce
|Salmon (Sake)*
|$6.00
2 pieces per order
|Gyoza
|$4.75
Pork Dumplings
B & D Burgers Abercorn
11108 Abercorn Street, Savannah
|Popular items
|COLONIAL
|$18.50
American cheese, bacon and a fried egg cooked to your liking.
|WHITEFIELD
|$18.25
Cheddar, bacon, peach bourbon bbq sauce, onion ring topper.
|ARDSLEY
|$16.50
Sautéed mushrooms sautéed onions and marbled bleu cheese