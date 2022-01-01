Savannah restaurants you'll love

Go
Savannah restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Savannah

Savannah's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Savannah restaurants

Sandfly BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sandfly BBQ

8413 Ferguson Ave, Savannah

Avg 4.5 (1255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pint Mac and Cheese$8.00
Pulled Pork Plate$15.00
Buns$0.75
More about Sandfly BBQ
The 5 Spot Midtown image

 

The 5 Spot Midtown

4430 Habersham St, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Gouda Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, gouda, fresh avocado, buttermilk ranch, lettuce, tomato
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer-battered cod, tartar sauce, grilled lemon - served with french fries
Hot HONEY Chicken Sammy$14.00
Fried chicken, pimento cheese, broccoli slaw, pickles, and honey-sriracha on a brioche bun
More about The 5 Spot Midtown
Antojo Latino image

 

Antojo Latino

44 posey st, SAVANNAH

Avg 4.4 (594 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arepa La Tricolor$8.95
(An open corn cake with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, cheese and cilantro sauce. One choice of meat: beef, chicken or shrimp)
3 Empanadas$4.40
Our original Colombian dough filled with your favorite stuffing and fried to golden perfection. Beed, Cheese, Chicken, Hawaiian, Cheese and Guava, served with pico de gallo ot antojo sauce.
Skirt steak (Churrasco)$21.95
More about Antojo Latino
B. Matthew's Eatery image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • CHICKEN

B. Matthew's Eatery

325 E Bay St, Savannah

Avg 4.5 (4884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
flash-fried, tossed with bacon, parmesan,
gremolata
Classic French Toast$12.00
challah bread in a rich custard, topped
with blackberry compote, whipped cream, dusted with powdered sugar - choice of bacon, sausage, or homemade turkey
apple sausage
Caesar Salad
romaine, shredded parmesan,
house-made croutons, caesar dressing
More about B. Matthew's Eatery
B & D Burgers Broughton image

 

B & D Burgers Broughton

13 East Broughton Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BROUGHTON$14.50
our signature burger topped with American cheese
Homemade Pickle Chips$8.00
Battered kosher dill pickle chips.
Bacon Cheddar Cheese$13.00
Beef patty, cheddar, bacon, bacon aioli, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of side.
More about B & D Burgers Broughton
Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria

205 East Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Personal Cheese Pizza$7.99
10" Personal Pizza -Add Your Own Toppings. Make it Gluten Free for $3.
Large Cheese Pizza$10.99
14" Large -Cheese Pizza -Your Choice of Hand Tossed Regular Crust or Thin and Crispy Crust. Add Your Own Toppings. Make it Gluten Free for $6
Extra Large Cheese Pizza$13.99
16" Extra Large Cheese Pizza -Your Choice of Hand Tossed Regular Crust or Thin and Crispy Crust. Add Your Own Toppings
More about Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria
5 Spot Sandfly image

 

5 Spot Sandfly

7360 Skidaway Rd E-1, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Salad$13.00
Dried cranberries, edamame, goat cheese, almonds, served with lemon shallot vinaigrette
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders$13.00
Hand breaded and served with french fries
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.00
Hand-breaded tenders,mixed greens, roasted corn, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, green onions, and cheddar over mixed greens
More about 5 Spot Sandfly
Lili's Restaurant and Bar image

SEAFOOD

Lili's Restaurant and Bar

326 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grits$3.00
Tempura Mushrooms$12.00
Fish and Chips - Friday$9.99
More about Lili's Restaurant and Bar
The Haunt image

 

The Haunt

606 Abercorn, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cashew Parm Fries$9.00
Stir Fry Alfredo$18.00
flatbread$28.00
More about The Haunt
Sundown Lodge image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Sundown Lodge

138 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah

Avg 3.4 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Burger$12.00
Chicken Fingers$10.00
Adult Grilled Cheese$10.00
More about Sundown Lodge
Flying Monk image

 

Flying Monk

5 W Broughton St, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Edamame Dumplings$9.95
NA NA NOODLES$12.95
Wonton Soup$4.95
More about Flying Monk
Banner pic

 

Fire Street Food

13 East Perry Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spider Roll$12.95
Crispy soft shell crab, avocado, eel sauce, Sriracha, shrimp sauce, masago, scallions, sesame seeds
Tuk Tuk Noodles
Egg noodles, chicken, carrots, squash, zucchini, green beans, green & red bell peppers, onions, fresh basil, bamboo shoots, bok choy
Gand Dang Gai (Red Curry)
Chicken, homemade curry, lime leaf, onions, green beans, red & green bell peppers, bamboo shoots, white rice
More about Fire Street Food
Collins Quarter at Forsyth image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Collins Quarter at Forsyth

621 Drayton St, Savannah

Avg 4.5 (177 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CQ Avocado Toast$10.00
fresh smashed avocado on toast with radish, sourdough, tomato, feta, sesame seeds
Forsyth Falafel$15.00
Spiced chickpea fritter, za’atar, Greek yogurt, cucumber
CQ Avocado Toast$11.00
Fresh smashed avocado on toast with citrus marinated feta, heirloom tomato & sesame seeds
More about Collins Quarter at Forsyth
Wright Square Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Wright Square Cafe

21 W York St, Savannah

Avg 5 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Special Soup of the Day - Vegetable Soup (Vegetarian)
Our seasonal selection varies from week to week depending on what is farm fresh!
The Alice$12.00
House-made tuna salad, lettuce and choice of melted cheese on your choice of bread.
Potato Chips (bag)$1.50
Choice of a variety of Miss Vickie's or Baked Lays
More about Wright Square Cafe
Banner pic

 

The Vault Kitchen & Market

2112 Bull St, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Traveler$16.95
Chicken Claypot$15.95
Spicy Tuna Tartare$9.95
More about The Vault Kitchen & Market
Squirrel's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Squirrel's Pizza

2218 Bull Street, Savannah

Avg 4.4 (298 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Primo$16.95
Sausage, Cupping Pepperoni, Green Bell Peppers, Cremini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Garlic,
Baked Chevre$7.95
Tangy goat cheese wood oven fired in organic Bianco Dinapoli tomato sauce and served with toasted baguette.
Caprese Salad with Fresh Mozzarella$9.95
Fresh house-made mozzarella served warm with heirloom tomatoes and dressed with basil puree.
More about Squirrel's Pizza
Rocky's NY Deli & Italian Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Rocky's NY Deli & Italian Catering

7360 Skidaway Rd. Unit H-3, Savannah

Avg 4.8 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Italian$5.50
Protein Pak$2.50
Roast Beef$5.50
More about Rocky's NY Deli & Italian Catering
Kanpai image

 

Kanpai

2 Park of Commerce Way Ste 2, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken And Shrimp$12.95
Add Shrimp Sauce$0.25
Shrimp And Steak$14.95
More about Kanpai
Husk image

 

Husk

12 West Oglethorpe Avenue, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pimiento Cheese$12.00
Benne Seed Crackers, Pickled Okra
HUSK Cookies$8.00
Chocolate Benne Peach
Fried Chicken$25.00
3 piece (leg, wing and thigh) served with two daily sides.
More about Husk
Banner pic

 

Little Duck Diner

150 West Saint Julian Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
HASHBROWN$4.50
BISCUIT SANDWICH$8.95
SUMMER THAI TOMATO SOUP$5.95
More about Little Duck Diner
Kanpai 1 image

 

Kanpai 1

140 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Roll$8.95
Edamame$5.95
Chicken And Shrimp$12.95
More about Kanpai 1
Stoner's Pizza Joint image

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint

1190 king george blvd, savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Pep-N-Rollie
Home-made dough stuffed with pepperoni & mozzarella - Stoner style! Served with marinara.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Stoner's Pizza Joint image

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint

1100 eisenhower, savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Blazer$23.99
Large 14" 2 topping+Pep-N-Rollie+Cinnamon Rolls+2 Liter
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Wiley's Championship BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Wiley's Championship BBQ

4700 US Hwy 80 Suit M&N, Savannah

Avg 4.6 (2265 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Plate$14.75
Fried Okra$3.50
Pulled Pork$14.75
More about Wiley's Championship BBQ
CASTAWAYS image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

CASTAWAYS

7360 Skidaway Rd, Savannah

Avg 4.6 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
crab Soup$8.00
Lobster Grilled Chz$14.00
Fish & Chips$18.00
More about CASTAWAYS
The Grey Market LLC image

 

The Grey Market LLC

109 Jefferson Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TGM Burger
caramelized onions, pickle, cheese, comeback sauce on a house-made potato bun and wedges
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Panko crusted chicken, bread & butter pickles, shallots, comeback sauce on a potato roll
NYC$9.00
Bacon, egg and cheese on a house-made kaiser roll
More about The Grey Market LLC
Yia Yia'S Kitchen Llc. image

PASTRY

Yia Yia'S Kitchen Llc.

3113 Habersham St, Savannah

Avg 4.9 (122 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Souvlaki Salad$10.59
Greek Seasoned Chicken Souvlaki, lettuce/spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini, Greek olives, 1/2 pita bread & Greek dressing
Spanakopita 6 oz.$5.79
Blend of spinach, cheeses and savory spices wrapped inside Fillo dough
Greek Veggie Plate$8.59
Greek Hummus, 1/2 spanakopita, Veggie dolmades, feta cheese, olives, pita bread
More about Yia Yia'S Kitchen Llc.
Banner pic

 

Chive Sea Bar & Lounge

4 W Broughton St, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHILEAN SEA BASS$39.00
SALMON SALAD$14.00
SALMON$29.00
More about Chive Sea Bar & Lounge
Sushi Zen Southside image

SUSHI

Sushi Zen Southside

1100 Eisenhower Dr, Savannah

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Roll*$6.75
Tuna, scallions, spicy sauce
Salmon (Sake)*$6.00
2 pieces per order
Gyoza$4.75
Pork Dumplings
More about Sushi Zen Southside
B & D Burgers Abercorn image

 

B & D Burgers Abercorn

11108 Abercorn Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
COLONIAL$18.50
American cheese, bacon and a fried egg cooked to your liking.
WHITEFIELD$18.25
Cheddar, bacon, peach bourbon bbq sauce, onion ring topper.
ARDSLEY$16.50
Sautéed mushrooms sautéed onions and marbled bleu cheese
More about B & D Burgers Abercorn

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Savannah

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Grits

Dumplings

Fish And Chips

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Savannah to explore

Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston