Savannah Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Savannah

Sundown Lodge image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Sundown Lodge

138 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah

Avg 3.4 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Burger$12.00
Chicken Fingers$10.00
Adult Grilled Cheese$10.00
More about Sundown Lodge
Stoner's Pizza Joint image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

1190 king george blvd, savannah

Avg 4.1 (1728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Small Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Stoner's Pizza Joint image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

1100 eisenhower, savannah

Avg 4.2 (2716 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Large Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham & crispy bacon over Stoner’s pizza sauce.
10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Sandfly BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sandfly BBQ

1220 Barnard St, Savannah

Avg 4.5 (1255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Pound Pork$14.00
1/2 lb Smoked Sausage$7.00
Chicken Fingers$6.00
More about Sandfly BBQ
Riverboat Pizza Company image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Riverboat Pizza Company

5975 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah

Avg 4.4 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Maine Lunch IPA$7.00
Aromas of orange, grapefruit, and lemon with pine and herbal undertones. Tropical notes of guava and papaya with subtle caramel and malt sweetness
7% ABV
Ranch$0.75
14" #1 Ogeechee Cheese$14.00
More about Riverboat Pizza Company
520wings image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

520wings

2705 Bull St, Savannah

Avg 4.1 (1882 reviews)
Takeout
More about 520wings

