Savannah sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Savannah

Wright Square Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Wright Square Cafe

21 W York St, Savannah

Avg 5 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Special Soup of the Day - Vegetable Soup (Vegetarian)
Our seasonal selection varies from week to week depending on what is farm fresh!
The Alice$12.00
House-made tuna salad, lettuce and choice of melted cheese on your choice of bread.
Potato Chips (bag)$1.50
Choice of a variety of Miss Vickie's or Baked Lays
More about Wright Square Cafe
Squirrel's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Squirrel's Pizza

2218 Bull Street, Savannah

Avg 4.4 (298 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margaret$10.95
Fresh Mozzarella and Local Basil Puree
Caprese Salad with Fresh Mozzarella$9.95
Fresh house-made mozzarella served warm with heirloom tomatoes and dressed with basil puree.
Pepperoni$13.95
Ezzo's Cupping pepperoni.
More about Squirrel's Pizza
Rocky's NY Deli & Italian Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Rocky's NY Deli & Italian Catering

7360 Skidaway Rd. Unit H-3, Savannah

Avg 4.8 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ham Egg and Cheese on a Roll$3.75
8 oz. Rotini Salad$2.00
Turkey$5.50
More about Rocky's NY Deli & Italian Catering
Zunzi's image

SANDWICHES

Zunzi's

236 Drayton St, Savannah

Avg 4.6 (3647 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gaby's Greens Salad$13.99
Your choice of 1 Fill + Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Side French Bread, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing
2 Spread + Pita$9.99
Choose: 2: Hummus, Avocado, Ziki, Curry Chicken Salad + Pita (Includes: Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion)
#2 Godfather$12.99
French Bread, Chicken, Boerewors Sausage, Smoked Sausage, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Sheba Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing
More about Zunzi's
Sandfly BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sandfly BBQ

1220 Barnard St, Savannah

Avg 4.5 (1255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Pound Pork$14.00
1/2 lb Smoked Sausage$7.00
Chicken Fingers$6.00
More about Sandfly BBQ
Sunrise Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sunrise Restaurant

346 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah

Avg 4.5 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two Egg & Meat Breakfast$6.95
Berry Blue Pancake$5.75
More about Sunrise Restaurant
JThomas Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

JThomas Kitchen

4700 US-80 Suite E, Savannah

Avg 4.7 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp + Grits Dinner$18.00
More about JThomas Kitchen

