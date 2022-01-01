Savannah sandwich spots you'll love
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Wright Square Cafe
21 W York St, Savannah
|Special Soup of the Day - Vegetable Soup (Vegetarian)
Our seasonal selection varies from week to week depending on what is farm fresh!
|The Alice
|$12.00
House-made tuna salad, lettuce and choice of melted cheese on your choice of bread.
|Potato Chips (bag)
|$1.50
Choice of a variety of Miss Vickie's or Baked Lays
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Squirrel's Pizza
2218 Bull Street, Savannah
|Margaret
|$10.95
Fresh Mozzarella and Local Basil Puree
|Caprese Salad with Fresh Mozzarella
|$9.95
Fresh house-made mozzarella served warm with heirloom tomatoes and dressed with basil puree.
|Pepperoni
|$13.95
Ezzo's Cupping pepperoni.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Rocky's NY Deli & Italian Catering
7360 Skidaway Rd. Unit H-3, Savannah
|Ham Egg and Cheese on a Roll
|$3.75
|8 oz. Rotini Salad
|$2.00
|Turkey
|$5.50
SANDWICHES
Zunzi's
236 Drayton St, Savannah
|Gaby's Greens Salad
|$13.99
Your choice of 1 Fill + Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Side French Bread, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing
|2 Spread + Pita
|$9.99
Choose: 2: Hummus, Avocado, Ziki, Curry Chicken Salad + Pita (Includes: Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion)
|#2 Godfather
|$12.99
French Bread, Chicken, Boerewors Sausage, Smoked Sausage, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Sheba Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Zunzi's Sauce, Zunzi's Dressing
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sandfly BBQ
1220 Barnard St, Savannah
|1 Pound Pork
|$14.00
|1/2 lb Smoked Sausage
|$7.00
|Chicken Fingers
|$6.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sunrise Restaurant
346 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah
|Two Egg & Meat Breakfast
|$6.95
|Berry Blue Pancake
|$5.75