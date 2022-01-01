Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Savannah dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Savannah restaurants
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Savannah

Wright Square Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Wright Square Cafe

21 W York St, Savannah

Avg 5 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Red Skinned Potato Salad$4.00
Russet potatoes, celery, bell pepper, eggs, mustard and, of course, Dukes Mayo.
Deviled Egg of the Day$2.00
Two of our special deviled eggs. You never know what they will be!
Upgrade Chips to Side$2.50
Sometimes our special sandwich selection will include chips, so you can upgrade to any regular side for just $1.50.
More about Wright Square Cafe
Husk image

 

Husk

12 West Oglethorpe Avenue, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pimiento Cheese$12.00
Benne Seed Crackers, Pickled Okra
Caesar$15.00
Grana Padano, Katsuobushi, Fried Bread, Pumpkin Seeds
Fried Chicken$25.00
3 piece (leg, wing and thigh) served with two daily vegetable sides.
More about Husk
Better Than Sex - Savannah image

 

Better Than Sex - Savannah

410 West Broughton Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Missionary Crisp$13.00
Red Delicious 'skin-on' apples. Buttery cake-like layer "On Top". Salted Graham Cracker. Vanilla Bean Balls. Caramel.
Blueberry Birthday$14.00
Buttered up Cinnamon-Sugar toast. Belgian White Chocolate. Spiked Blueberry Compote and Brie Cheesy kind of Mate. Strawberry Champagne Soup.
Caress My Carrot$13.00
Embrace your inner snuggle-bunny and nuzzle up to this smooth carrot cake. Dried cranberries, pineapple, and pecans deep within. Fondled with vanilla- bean cream cheese frosting and a dribble of honey.
(Made with a Gluten Free Flour, However we are not a gluten free facility
and all items are made on shared equipment)
More about Better Than Sex - Savannah
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0301 image

CUPCAKES

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0301

1801 E Victory Dr, Savannah

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Popular items
10" - Serves 18
More about Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0301

