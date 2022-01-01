Savannah pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Savannah restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Savannah

Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria

205 East Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Personal Cheese Pizza$7.99
10" Personal Pizza -Add Your Own Toppings. Make it Gluten Free for $3.
Large Cheese Pizza$10.99
14" Large -Cheese Pizza -Your Choice of Hand Tossed Regular Crust or Thin and Crispy Crust. Add Your Own Toppings. Make it Gluten Free for $6
Extra Large Cheese Pizza$13.99
16" Extra Large Cheese Pizza -Your Choice of Hand Tossed Regular Crust or Thin and Crispy Crust. Add Your Own Toppings
More about Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria
The Haunt image

 

The Haunt

606 Abercorn, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cashew Parm Fries$9.00
Stir Fry Alfredo$18.00
flatbread$28.00
More about The Haunt
Squirrel's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Squirrel's Pizza

2218 Bull Street, Savannah

Avg 4.4 (298 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margaret$10.95
Fresh Mozzarella and Local Basil Puree
Caprese Salad with Fresh Mozzarella$9.95
Fresh house-made mozzarella served warm with heirloom tomatoes and dressed with basil puree.
Pepperoni$13.95
Ezzo's Cupping pepperoni.
More about Squirrel's Pizza
Stoner's Pizza Joint image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

1190 king george blvd, savannah

Avg 4.1 (1728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Small Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Stoner's Pizza Joint image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

1100 eisenhower, savannah

Avg 4.2 (2716 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Large Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham & crispy bacon over Stoner’s pizza sauce.
10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Holy Pie Pizzeria image

 

Holy Pie Pizzeria

1450 Dean Forest Rd. Ste. E, Garden City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Cheese$11.99
Make your own creation!
Mighty Pepperoni Roll$7.99
Pepperoni rolled into our scratch made dough with Mozzarella Cheese.
6 Chocolate Chip Cookies$5.99
6 of the best Ooey-Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookies!
More about Holy Pie Pizzeria
Starland Yard/Vittoria image

 

Starland Yard/Vittoria

2411 Desoto Ave, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crudo$15.00
white pie base, ricotta, mozzarella & arugula finished with your choice of Salumi..Staff favorite is Breasola which is cured/dried beef.
Dairy, Wheat
Organic
Margherita "long live the queen"$12.00
marinara, mozzarella, basil & sea-salt
Vegerarian * Organic
Classic Pepperoni$13.00
"ya"ll know the deal" pepperoni, mozz, marinara & basil
Dairy, Wheat
Organic
More about Starland Yard/Vittoria
Riverboat Pizza Company image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Riverboat Pizza Company

5975 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah

Avg 4.4 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Maine Lunch IPA$7.00
Aromas of orange, grapefruit, and lemon with pine and herbal undertones. Tropical notes of guava and papaya with subtle caramel and malt sweetness
7% ABV
Ranch$0.75
14" #1 Ogeechee Cheese$14.00
More about Riverboat Pizza Company
PS Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PS Tavern

11 W Bay St, Savannah

Avg 4.9 (287 reviews)
Takeout
More about PS Tavern

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Savannah

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Grits

Dumplings

Fish And Chips

Cheesecake

Map

More near Savannah to explore

Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston