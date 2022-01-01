Savannah pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Savannah
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria
205 East Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah
|Popular items
|Personal Cheese Pizza
|$7.99
10" Personal Pizza -Add Your Own Toppings. Make it Gluten Free for $3.
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$10.99
14" Large -Cheese Pizza -Your Choice of Hand Tossed Regular Crust or Thin and Crispy Crust. Add Your Own Toppings. Make it Gluten Free for $6
|Extra Large Cheese Pizza
|$13.99
16" Extra Large Cheese Pizza -Your Choice of Hand Tossed Regular Crust or Thin and Crispy Crust. Add Your Own Toppings
The Haunt
606 Abercorn, Savannah
|Popular items
|Cashew Parm Fries
|$9.00
|Stir Fry Alfredo
|$18.00
|flatbread
|$28.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Squirrel's Pizza
2218 Bull Street, Savannah
|Popular items
|Margaret
|$10.95
Fresh Mozzarella and Local Basil Puree
|Caprese Salad with Fresh Mozzarella
|$9.95
Fresh house-made mozzarella served warm with heirloom tomatoes and dressed with basil puree.
|Pepperoni
|$13.95
Ezzo's Cupping pepperoni.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
1190 king george blvd, savannah
|Popular items
|Large Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
|Small Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
|Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
1100 eisenhower, savannah
|Popular items
|Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
|Large Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham & crispy bacon over Stoner’s pizza sauce.
|10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
Holy Pie Pizzeria
1450 Dean Forest Rd. Ste. E, Garden City
|Popular items
|Large Cheese
|$11.99
Make your own creation!
|Mighty Pepperoni Roll
|$7.99
Pepperoni rolled into our scratch made dough with Mozzarella Cheese.
|6 Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$5.99
6 of the best Ooey-Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookies!
Starland Yard/Vittoria
2411 Desoto Ave, Savannah
|Popular items
|Crudo
|$15.00
white pie base, ricotta, mozzarella & arugula finished with your choice of Salumi..Staff favorite is Breasola which is cured/dried beef.
Dairy, Wheat
Organic
|Margherita "long live the queen"
|$12.00
marinara, mozzarella, basil & sea-salt
Vegerarian * Organic
|Classic Pepperoni
|$13.00
"ya"ll know the deal" pepperoni, mozz, marinara & basil
Dairy, Wheat
Organic
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Riverboat Pizza Company
5975 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah
|Popular items
|Maine Lunch IPA
|$7.00
Aromas of orange, grapefruit, and lemon with pine and herbal undertones. Tropical notes of guava and papaya with subtle caramel and malt sweetness
7% ABV
|Ranch
|$0.75
|14" #1 Ogeechee Cheese
|$14.00