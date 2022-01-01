Savannah salad spots you'll love

Go
Savannah restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in Savannah

The Haunt image

 

The Haunt

606 Abercorn, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cashew Parm Fries$9.00
Stir Fry Alfredo$18.00
flatbread$28.00
More about The Haunt
Stoner's Pizza Joint image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

1190 king george blvd, savannah

Avg 4.1 (1728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Small Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Stoner's Pizza Joint image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

1100 eisenhower, savannah

Avg 4.2 (2716 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Large Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham & crispy bacon over Stoner’s pizza sauce.
10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Eggs Up Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

5710 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah

Avg 4.4 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side French Toast$2.79
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
More about Eggs Up Grill
Sunrise Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sunrise Restaurant

346 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah

Avg 4.5 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two Egg & Meat Breakfast$6.95
Berry Blue Pancake$5.75
More about Sunrise Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Savannah

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Grits

Dumplings

Fish And Chips

Cheesecake

Map

More near Savannah to explore

Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston