Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Savannah

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

1190 king george blvd, savannah

Avg 4.1 (1728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce then topped with melted Mozzarella, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips or breadsticks.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

1100 eisenhower, savannah

Avg 4.2 (2716 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce then topped with melted Mozzarella, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips or breadsticks.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Consumer pic

 

3 Tops BBQ

5796 Ogeechee Road, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$6.00
More about 3 Tops BBQ

