Cannellonis in Savannah

Bella's Italian Cafe

4420 Habersham, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannelloni$22.95
stuffed with cheese, prosciutto, spinach, baked in a parmesan cream sauce
More about Bella's Italian Cafe
Item pic

 

Starland Yard/Vittoria

2411 Desoto Ave, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ricotta & Rabe Green Cannelloni$15.00
Ricotta and Broccoli Green Cannelloni: baked with parm, mozz & bread crumb
Vegetarian but not Vegan
Braised Pork Shoulder Cannelloni$17.00
Hand Rolled Pork Shoulder Cannelloni, becamel, mozzarella and ricotta.
20 minute lead time for baking.
*Peculiar Farms pork shoulder
*Braised Cannelloni is about 15oz, should feed 1-2
More about Starland Yard/Vittoria

