Cannellonis in Savannah
Savannah restaurants that serve cannellonis
More about Bella's Italian Cafe
Bella's Italian Cafe
4420 Habersham, Savannah
|Cannelloni
|$22.95
stuffed with cheese, prosciutto, spinach, baked in a parmesan cream sauce
More about Starland Yard/Vittoria
Starland Yard/Vittoria
2411 Desoto Ave, Savannah
|Ricotta & Rabe Green Cannelloni
|$15.00
Ricotta and Broccoli Green Cannelloni: baked with parm, mozz & bread crumb
Vegetarian but not Vegan
|Braised Pork Shoulder Cannelloni
|$17.00
Hand Rolled Pork Shoulder Cannelloni, becamel, mozzarella and ricotta.
20 minute lead time for baking.
*Peculiar Farms pork shoulder
*Braised Cannelloni is about 15oz, should feed 1-2