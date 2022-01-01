Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
Savannah
/
Savannah
/
Carrot Cake
Savannah restaurants that serve carrot cake
CRYSTAL BEER PARLOR
301 W Jones St, Savannah
No reviews yet
Six-Layer Carrot Cake
$10.95
With a Silky Cream Cheese Frosting, Drizzled in Caramel Sauce, Topped with Sliced Almonds
More about CRYSTAL BEER PARLOR
3 Tops BBQ
5796 Ogeechee Road, Savannah
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$5.00
More about 3 Tops BBQ
