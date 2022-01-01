Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Savannah

Savannah restaurants
Savannah restaurants that serve chai lattes

The Collins Quarter image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Collins Quarter

151 Bull St, Savannah

Avg 4.6 (5065 reviews)
Takeout
House Made Chai Latte$5.00
More about The Collins Quarter
Collins Quarter at Forsyth image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Collins Quarter at Forsyth

621 Drayton St, Savannah

Avg 4.5 (177 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House Made Chai Latte$5.00
House Made Chai with Spirit Sunstone Black Tea, steeped with Fresh Ginger, Orange Zest, and Spices. Served with milk, steamed or on ice.
More about Collins Quarter at Forsyth
Wright Square Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Wright Square Cafe

21 W York St, Savannah

Avg 5 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte$5.00
More about Wright Square Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Java Burrito Company - Savannah

420 East Broughton Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ICED Chai Latte
More about Java Burrito Company - Savannah

