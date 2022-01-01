Chicken wraps in Savannah

Savannah restaurants
Toast

Savannah restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Chicken Bacon Gouda Wrap image

 

The 5 Spot Midtown

4430 Habersham St, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bacon Gouda Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, gouda, fresh avocado, buttermilk ranch, lettuce, tomato
More about The 5 Spot Midtown
Chicken Bacon Gouda Wrap image

 

5 Spot Sandfly

7360 Skidaway Rd E-1, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Gouda Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, gouda, fresh avocado, buttermilk ranch, lettuce, tomato
More about 5 Spot Sandfly
Collins Quarter at Forsyth image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Collins Quarter at Forsyth

621 Drayton St, Savannah

Avg 4.5 (177 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$15.00
Spinach & herb tortilla with chicken, walnut, apple, & grape. Served with chips.
More about Collins Quarter at Forsyth
CHICKEN BACON GOUDA WRAP image

 

Gaslight Group

325 E Bay Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN BACON GOUDA WRAP$10.00
As the name says! Plus lettuce, tomato, red onion, guacamole and ranch. Choice of one side.
More about Gaslight Group
bar•food image

 

bar•food

4523 Habersham Street Savannah, GA 31405, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
More about bar•food

