Chicken wraps in Savannah
Savannah restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about The 5 Spot Midtown
The 5 Spot Midtown
4430 Habersham St, Savannah
|Chicken Bacon Gouda Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, gouda, fresh avocado, buttermilk ranch, lettuce, tomato
More about 5 Spot Sandfly
5 Spot Sandfly
7360 Skidaway Rd E-1, Savannah
|Chicken Bacon Gouda Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, gouda, fresh avocado, buttermilk ranch, lettuce, tomato
More about Collins Quarter at Forsyth
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Collins Quarter at Forsyth
621 Drayton St, Savannah
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$15.00
Spinach & herb tortilla with chicken, walnut, apple, & grape. Served with chips.
More about Gaslight Group
Gaslight Group
325 E Bay Street, Savannah
|CHICKEN BACON GOUDA WRAP
|$10.00
As the name says! Plus lettuce, tomato, red onion, guacamole and ranch. Choice of one side.