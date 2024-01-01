Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped chicken salad in Savannah

Savannah restaurants
Toast

Savannah restaurants that serve chopped chicken salad

Item pic

 

Ardsley Station

102 East Victory Lane, Savannah

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN CHOP SALAD$18.90
napa cabbage, romaine, blue cheese, bacon, hearts of palm, tomato, cucumber, sunflower seeds, white balsamic vinaigrette
More about Ardsley Station
Item pic

 

Vic's River Grill - 19 East River St.

19 East River St., Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Fried Chicken Salad$16.00
romaine, cheddar, bacon, roasted corn, grape tomato, bleu cheese, red onion, cucumber, wontons, green goddess
Chopped Fried Chicken Salad$15.00
mixed greens, bleu cheese, cheddar, bacon, corn, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, wontons, green goddess dressing
More about Vic's River Grill - 19 East River St.

Map

Map

