Chopped chicken salad in Savannah
Ardsley Station
102 East Victory Lane, Savannah
|CHICKEN CHOP SALAD
|$18.90
napa cabbage, romaine, blue cheese, bacon, hearts of palm, tomato, cucumber, sunflower seeds, white balsamic vinaigrette
Vic's River Grill - 19 East River St.
19 East River St., Savannah
|Chopped Fried Chicken Salad
|$16.00
romaine, cheddar, bacon, roasted corn, grape tomato, bleu cheese, red onion, cucumber, wontons, green goddess
|Chopped Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.00
mixed greens, bleu cheese, cheddar, bacon, corn, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, wontons, green goddess dressing