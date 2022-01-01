Cookies in Savannah
Savannah restaurants that serve cookies
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Wright Square Cafe
21 W York St, Savannah
|Fresh Baked Cookies
|$1.50
Your choice of chocolate chip, english toffee oatmeal raisin, peanut butter or double chocolate Macadamia nut. Selection will vary from day to day.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
1190 king george blvd, savannah
|Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
1100 eisenhower, savannah
|Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
The Grey Market LLC
109 Jefferson Street, Savannah
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Holy Pie Pizzeria
1450 Dean Forest Rd. Ste. E, Garden City
|6 Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$5.99
6 of the best Ooey-Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookies!
The Grey Market LLC
109 Jefferson StSavannah, GA 31401, Savannah
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
PIZZA
Hop Atomica
535 East 39th Street, Savannah
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Scratch made, wood fire oven baked cookie. It’s about the size of a small child’s face!