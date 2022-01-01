Cookies in Savannah

Savannah restaurants
Toast

Savannah restaurants that serve cookies

Wright Square Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Wright Square Cafe

21 W York St, Savannah

Avg 5 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fresh Baked Cookies$1.50
Your choice of chocolate chip, english toffee oatmeal raisin, peanut butter or double chocolate Macadamia nut. Selection will vary from day to day.
More about Wright Square Cafe
HUSK Cookies image

 

Husk

12 West Oglethorpe Avenue, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HUSK Cookies$8.00
Chocolate Benne Peach
More about Husk
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

1190 king george blvd, savannah

Avg 4.1 (1728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

1100 eisenhower, savannah

Avg 4.2 (2716 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

The Grey Market LLC

109 Jefferson Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about The Grey Market LLC
6 Chocolate Chip Cookies image

 

Holy Pie Pizzeria

1450 Dean Forest Rd. Ste. E, Garden City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
6 Chocolate Chip Cookies$5.99
6 of the best Ooey-Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookies!
More about Holy Pie Pizzeria
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

The Grey Market LLC

109 Jefferson StSavannah, GA 31401, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about The Grey Market LLC
Hop Atomica image

PIZZA

Hop Atomica

535 East 39th Street, Savannah

Avg 4.9 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Scratch made, wood fire oven baked cookie. It’s about the size of a small child’s face!
More about Hop Atomica
Item pic

 

Better Than Sex - Savannah

410 West Broughton Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Nookie Pie$13.00
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
More about Better Than Sex - Savannah

