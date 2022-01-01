Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Savannah

Savannah restaurants
Savannah restaurants that serve crab cakes

B. Matthew's Eatery image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • CHICKEN

B. Matthew's Eatery

325 E Bay St, Savannah

Avg 4.5 (4884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Green Tomato & Crab Cake Benedict$18.00
our signature blue crab cake, hand-breaded fried green tomato, poached egg, homemade buttermilk biscuit, mornay sauce, goat cheese over mixed greens, served with choice of one side
Lili's Restaurant and Bar image

SEAFOOD

Lili's Restaurant and Bar

326 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Crab & Shrimp Cakes$14.00
Little Duck Diner

150 West Saint Julian Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CRAB CAKE BURGER$16.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, spicy mayo, brioche bun, fries
Chive Sea Bar & Lounge

4 W Broughton St, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRAB CAKE$32.00
Mother of crab cake, fried green tomato
bar•food sports

4521 Habersham Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Club$16.00
