Crab cakes in Savannah

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • CHICKEN
B. Matthew's Eatery
325 E Bay St, Savannah
|Fried Green Tomato & Crab Cake Benedict
|$18.00
our signature blue crab cake, hand-breaded fried green tomato, poached egg, homemade buttermilk biscuit, mornay sauce, goat cheese over mixed greens, served with choice of one side
SEAFOOD
Lili's Restaurant and Bar
326 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah
|Crab & Shrimp Cakes
|$14.00
Little Duck Diner
150 West Saint Julian Street, Savannah
|CRAB CAKE BURGER
|$16.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, spicy mayo, brioche bun, fries
Chive Sea Bar & Lounge
4 W Broughton St, Savannah
|CRAB CAKE
|$32.00
Mother of crab cake, fried green tomato