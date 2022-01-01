Crispy chicken in Savannah
Savannah restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about The 5 Spot Midtown
The 5 Spot Midtown
4430 Habersham St, Savannah
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Hand-breaded tenders, roasted corn, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, green onions, and cheddar over mixed greens
More about 5 Spot Sandfly
5 Spot Sandfly
7360 Skidaway Rd E-1, Savannah
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Hand-breaded tenders,mixed greens, roasted corn, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, green onions, and cheddar over mixed greens
More about Chive Sea Bar & Lounge
Chive Sea Bar & Lounge
4 W Broughton St, Savannah
|CRISPY CHICKEN
|$13.00