Curry in Savannah

Lili's Restaurant and Bar image

SEAFOOD

Lili's Restaurant and Bar

326 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Curry$16.00
Flying Monk image

 

Flying Monk

5 W Broughton St, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BANGKOK CURRY NOODLES$13.95
Banner pic

 

Fire Street Food

13 East Perry Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gand Dang Gai (Red Curry)
Chicken, homemade curry, lime leaf, onions, green beans, red & green bell peppers, bamboo shoots, white rice
Gang Leuring (Yellow Curry)
Chicken, homemade curry, potatoes, carrots, squash, onions, bamboo shoots, lime leaf, fresh basil, white rice
