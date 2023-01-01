Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg benedict in
Savannah
/
Savannah
/
Egg Benedict
Savannah restaurants that serve egg benedict
Savannah Taphouse
125 E. BROUGHTON ST., Savannah
No reviews yet
Eggs Benedict
$12.99
More about Savannah Taphouse
Kayak Kafe - Midtown
5002 Paulsen Street, Savannah
No reviews yet
Eggs Benedict
$13.99
with Virginia Smoked Ham, Homemade Hollandaise Sauce, Poached Egg, Tomatoes, Toasted English Muffin. Served with Mixed Greens
More about Kayak Kafe - Midtown
