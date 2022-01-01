Egg salad sandwiches in Savannah
Savannah restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Wright Square Cafe
21 W York St, Savannah
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
My grandmother Maxine loved to make egg salad, just like her mother taught her. Fresh chopped eggs, a touch of pickle relish and of course, Duke's mayo!
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
JThomas Kitchen
4700 US-80 Suite E, Savannah
|Egg Salad Croissant
|$8.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Rocky's NY Deli & Italian Catering
7360 Skidaway Rd. Unit H-3, Savannah
|Big Salad With Egg Salad
|$8.49
Big Salad topped with Rocky's Almost World Famous Egg Salad
|Sm Egg Salad
|$4.49