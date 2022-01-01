Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Savannah

Savannah restaurants
Toast

Savannah restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Wright Square Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Wright Square Cafe

21 W York St, Savannah

Avg 5 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg Salad Sandwich$10.00
My grandmother Maxine loved to make egg salad, just like her mother taught her. Fresh chopped eggs, a touch of pickle relish and of course, Duke's mayo!
More about Wright Square Cafe
Banner pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

JThomas Kitchen

4700 US-80 Suite E, Savannah

Avg 4.7 (230 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Croissant$8.00
More about JThomas Kitchen
Rocky's NY Deli & Italian Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Rocky's NY Deli & Italian Catering

7360 Skidaway Rd. Unit H-3, Savannah

Avg 4.8 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Big Salad With Egg Salad$8.49
Big Salad topped with Rocky's Almost World Famous Egg Salad
Sm Egg Salad$4.49
More about Rocky's NY Deli & Italian Catering
Restaurant banner

 

The Grey Market

109 Jefferson Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg Salad$8.00
More about The Grey Market

