Enchiladas in Savannah

Savannah restaurants
Toast

Savannah restaurants that serve enchiladas

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

JThomas Kitchen

4700 US-80 Suite E, Savannah

Avg 4.7 (230 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas - 6$35.00
More about JThomas Kitchen
Kayak Kafe - Midtown

5002 Paulsen Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lime Chicken & Goat Cheese Enchiladas$16.50
Roasted Lime Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Black Beans, Topped with Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Valentina Sauce, Housemade Avo Crema and Pico de Gallo, served with Mixed Greens Salad & our Cilantro Sour Cream.
More about Kayak Kafe - Midtown

