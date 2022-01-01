Fish and chips in Savannah

Go
Savannah restaurants
Toast

Savannah restaurants that serve fish and chips

Fish & Chips image

 

The 5 Spot Midtown

4430 Habersham St, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer-battered cod, tartar sauce, grilled lemon - served with french fries
More about The 5 Spot Midtown
Fish & Chips image

 

5 Spot Sandfly

7360 Skidaway Rd E-1, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.00
Buttermilk-battered cod, malt vinegar, tartar sauce, lemon - served with french fries
More about 5 Spot Sandfly
Lili's Restaurant and Bar image

SEAFOOD

Lili's Restaurant and Bar

326 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish and Chips - Friday$9.99
More about Lili's Restaurant and Bar
Collins Quarter at Forsyth image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Collins Quarter at Forsyth

621 Drayton St, Savannah

Avg 4.5 (177 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish n Chips$17.00
Beer battered cod, tartar sauce, lemon
More about Collins Quarter at Forsyth
CASTAWAYS image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

CASTAWAYS

7360 Skidaway Rd, Savannah

Avg 4.6 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$18.00
More about CASTAWAYS

Browse other tasty dishes in Savannah

Drunken Noodles

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Teriyaki Chicken

Egg Rolls

Roti

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Fried Steaks

Map

More near Savannah to explore

Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston