Fish and chips in Savannah
Savannah restaurants that serve fish and chips
The 5 Spot Midtown
4430 Habersham St, Savannah
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Beer-battered cod, tartar sauce, grilled lemon - served with french fries
5 Spot Sandfly
7360 Skidaway Rd E-1, Savannah
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Buttermilk-battered cod, malt vinegar, tartar sauce, lemon - served with french fries
SEAFOOD
Lili's Restaurant and Bar
326 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah
|Fish and Chips - Friday
|$9.99
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Collins Quarter at Forsyth
621 Drayton St, Savannah
|Fish n Chips
|$17.00
Beer battered cod, tartar sauce, lemon