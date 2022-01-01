Fried pickles in Savannah
Savannah restaurants that serve fried pickles
5 Spot Sandfly
7360 Skidaway Rd E-1, Savannah
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Hand-breaded dill spears - served with buttermilk ranch
CRYSTAL BEER PARLOR
301 W Jones St, Savannah
|Fried Pickles
|$8.95
Served with Ranch or Horseradish Cream Sauce
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Wiley's Championship BBQ
4700 US Hwy 80 Suit M&N, Savannah
|Spicy Fried Pickle Fries App
|$5.50