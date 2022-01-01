Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Savannah

Go
Savannah restaurants
Toast

Savannah restaurants that serve fried pickles

Fried Pickles image

 

5 Spot Sandfly

7360 Skidaway Rd E-1, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$8.00
Hand-breaded dill spears - served with buttermilk ranch
More about 5 Spot Sandfly
Consumer pic

 

CRYSTAL BEER PARLOR

301 W Jones St, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$8.95
Served with Ranch or Horseradish Cream Sauce
More about CRYSTAL BEER PARLOR
Wiley's Championship BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Wiley's Championship BBQ

4700 US Hwy 80 Suit M&N, Savannah

Avg 4.6 (2265 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Fried Pickle Fries App$5.50
More about Wiley's Championship BBQ
Item pic

 

The 5 Spot Midtown

4430 Habersham St, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$8.00
Hand-breaded dill spears - served with buttermilk ranch
More about The 5 Spot Midtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Savannah

Shumai

Steak Salad

Chicken Wraps

Edamame

Mushroom Soup

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cobbler

Papaya Salad

Map

More near Savannah to explore

Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston