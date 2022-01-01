Greek salad in Savannah
Savannah restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria
205 East Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah
|Whole Greek Salad
|$8.99
Garden Mix w/ Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Cucumbers & Greek Vinaigrette
|Side Greek Salad
|$3.99
More about JThomas Kitchen
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
JThomas Kitchen
4700 US-80 Suite E, Savannah
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
More about CRYSTAL BEER PARLOR
CRYSTAL BEER PARLOR
301 W Jones St, Savannah
|My Mama's Greek Salad
|$13.95
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Purple Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives & Croutons, Tossed in a Classic Greek Vinaigrette
|My Mama's Greek Salad (Side)
|$7.50
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Purple Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives & Croutons, Tossed in a Classic Greek Vinaigrette
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
1190 king george blvd, savannah
|Almost Greek Salad
Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
1100 eisenhower, savannah
|Almost Greek Salad
Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
More about Yia Yia'S Kitchen Llc.
PASTRY
Yia Yia'S Kitchen Llc.
3113 Habersham St, Savannah
|Greek Village T & C Salad
|$6.99
Wedge tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, Greek olive oil & olives, feta cheese, oregano, 1/2 pita bread
NO LETTUCE/SPRING MIX
|Small Greek Salad
|$5.99
Spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini, Greek olives, with pita bread & Greek dressing
|Dinner Greek Salad
|$7.99
Spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini, Greek olives, with pita bread & Greek dressing
More about Holy Pie Pizzeria
Holy Pie Pizzeria
1450 Dean Forest Rd. Ste. E, Garden City
|Full HP's Greek Salad
|$9.39
Fresh Cut Romaine , black olives, cucumber, Feta cheese, banana pepper, tomato, red onion, topped with smoked chicken breast.
|Half HP's Greek Salad
|$5.39
Fresh Cut Romaine , black olives, cucumber, Feta cheese, banana pepper, tomato, red onion, topped with smoked chicken breast.