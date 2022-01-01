Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Savannah

Savannah restaurants
Toast

Savannah restaurants that serve greek salad

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria

205 East Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Greek Salad$8.99
Garden Mix w/ Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Cucumbers & Greek Vinaigrette
Side Greek Salad$3.99
Garden Mix w/ Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Cucumbers & Greek Vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

JThomas Kitchen

4700 US-80 Suite E, Savannah

Avg 4.7 (230 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$12.00
CRYSTAL BEER PARLOR

301 W Jones St, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
My Mama's Greek Salad$13.95
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Purple Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives & Croutons, Tossed in a Classic Greek Vinaigrette
My Mama's Greek Salad (Side)$7.50
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Purple Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives & Croutons, Tossed in a Classic Greek Vinaigrette
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

1190 king george blvd, savannah

Avg 4.1 (1728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Almost Greek Salad
Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

1100 eisenhower, savannah

Avg 4.2 (2716 reviews)
Takeout
Almost Greek Salad
Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
PASTRY

Yia Yia'S Kitchen Llc.

3113 Habersham St, Savannah

Avg 4.9 (122 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Village T & C Salad$6.99
Wedge tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, Greek olive oil & olives, feta cheese, oregano, 1/2 pita bread
NO LETTUCE/SPRING MIX
Small Greek Salad$5.99
Spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini, Greek olives, with pita bread & Greek dressing
Dinner Greek Salad$7.99
Spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini, Greek olives, with pita bread & Greek dressing
Holy Pie Pizzeria

1450 Dean Forest Rd. Ste. E, Garden City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Full HP's Greek Salad$9.39
Fresh Cut Romaine , black olives, cucumber, Feta cheese, banana pepper, tomato, red onion, topped with smoked chicken breast.
Half HP's Greek Salad$5.39
Fresh Cut Romaine , black olives, cucumber, Feta cheese, banana pepper, tomato, red onion, topped with smoked chicken breast.
