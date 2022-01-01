Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Naan in
Savannah
/
Savannah
/
Naan
Savannah restaurants that serve naan
SEAFOOD
Lili's Restaurant and Bar
326 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah
Avg 4.7
(440 reviews)
Naan Bread
$1.00
More about Lili's Restaurant and Bar
Namaste Savannah - 8 East Broughton Street
8 East Broughton Street, Savannah
No reviews yet
Chilli Naan
$4.50
More about Namaste Savannah - 8 East Broughton Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Savannah
Chicken Pizza
Chef Salad
Chicken Rolls
Filet Mignon
Snapper
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Fried Rice
Creme Brulee Cheesecake
More near Savannah to explore
Hilton Head Island
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Bluffton
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Pooler
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Beaufort
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Statesboro
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Tybee Island
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Jesup
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Ridgeland
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Statesboro
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Jesup
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Charleston
Avg 4.4
(142 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Augusta
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(73 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(609 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(255 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(380 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston