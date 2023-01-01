Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastelito in Savannah

Go
Savannah restaurants
Toast

Savannah restaurants that serve pastelito

Antojo Latino image

 

Antojo Latino

44 posey st, SAVANNAH

Avg 4.4 (594 reviews)
Takeout
20 PASTELITOS$28.25
10 PASTELITOS$15.25
More about Antojo Latino
Banner pic

 

The Cuban Window

1116 Abercorn St, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
guava and cheese pastelito$3.50
guava pastelito$3.50
cheese pastelito$3.50
More about The Cuban Window

Browse other tasty dishes in Savannah

Cinnamon Rolls

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Naan

Chicken Enchiladas

Teriyaki Steaks

Enchiladas

Fudge Brownies

Lamb Burgers

Map

More near Savannah to explore

Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (172 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (757 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (446 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston