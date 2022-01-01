Pesto pizza in Savannah
Savannah restaurants that serve pesto pizza
Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria
205 East Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah
|LG Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$16.99
14" Large Chicken Pesto White Pizza -Chicken, Garlic Butter, Pesto, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Onions & a 4 Cheese Blend
|X-LG Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$19.99
16" Extra Large Chicken Pesto White Pizza -Chicken, Garlic Butter, Pesto, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Onions & a 4 Cheese Blend
|Pers. Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$10.99
10" Personal Chicken Pesto White Pizza -Chicken, Garlic Butter, Pesto, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Onions & a 4 Cheese Blend
Common Restaurant
118 E. Broughton St., Savannah
|Pesto & Basil Pizza
|$13.00
House pesto, Gouda, Mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, fresh basil & garlic oil