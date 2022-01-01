Pesto pizza in Savannah

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria

205 East Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
LG Chicken Pesto Pizza$16.99
14" Large Chicken Pesto White Pizza -Chicken, Garlic Butter, Pesto, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Onions & a 4 Cheese Blend
X-LG Chicken Pesto Pizza$19.99
16" Extra Large Chicken Pesto White Pizza -Chicken, Garlic Butter, Pesto, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Onions & a 4 Cheese Blend
Pers. Chicken Pesto Pizza$10.99
10" Personal Chicken Pesto White Pizza -Chicken, Garlic Butter, Pesto, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Onions & a 4 Cheese Blend
More about Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria
Common Restaurant image

 

Common Restaurant

118 E. Broughton St., Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pesto & Basil Pizza$13.00
House pesto, Gouda, Mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, fresh basil & garlic oil
More about Common Restaurant

