Philly cheesesteaks in Savannah
Savannah restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria
205 East Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah
|Philly Cheesesteak Sub
|$8.99
Rib-eye Steak, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Marinara Sauce & a 4 Cheese Blend
More about 520wings
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
520wings
2705 Bull St, Savannah
|Chicken Philly Cheese Steak
|$8.50
|Philly Cheese Steak, 5 Wings & Fries
|$13.50
More about Squirrel's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Squirrel's Pizza
2218 Bull Street, Savannah
|Philly Cheese Steak Panini
|$13.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions & Peppers with Housemade Scallion Boursin on Auspicious Country White
More about Wiley's Championship BBQ
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Wiley's Championship BBQ
4700 US Hwy 80 Suit M&N, Savannah
|Brisket Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.00