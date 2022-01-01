Philly cheesesteaks in Savannah

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Savannah restaurants
Toast

Savannah restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria

205 East Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak Sub$8.99
Rib-eye Steak, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Marinara Sauce & a 4 Cheese Blend
More about Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

520wings

2705 Bull St, Savannah

Avg 4.1 (1882 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Philly Cheese Steak$8.50
Philly Cheese Steak, 5 Wings & Fries$13.50
More about 520wings
Squirrel's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Squirrel's Pizza

2218 Bull Street, Savannah

Avg 4.4 (298 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheese Steak Panini$13.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions & Peppers with Housemade Scallion Boursin on Auspicious Country White
More about Squirrel's Pizza
Wiley's Championship BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Wiley's Championship BBQ

4700 US Hwy 80 Suit M&N, Savannah

Avg 4.6 (2265 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Philly Cheesesteak$13.00
More about Wiley's Championship BBQ
Item pic

 

Holy Pie Pizzeria

1450 Dean Forest Rd. Ste. E, Garden City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly CheeseSteak$9.99
Shaved Ribeye grilled to perfection with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and provolone cheese.
More about Holy Pie Pizzeria

