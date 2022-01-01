Pho in Savannah
Savannah restaurants that serve pho
More about FLYING MONK NOODLE BAR
FLYING MONK NOODLE BAR
5 W Broughton St, Savannah
|PHO
|$12.95
fragrant broth, rice noodles, choice of protein, beansprouts, fresh herbs, cilantro, scallions, onions (combo option = beef, beef brisket, meatballs, & tendons)
More about CO - Savannah
CO - Savannah
10 Whitaker Street, Savannah
|Pho
|$15.00
Rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth, hoisin and sriracha
|Spicy Pho
|$16.00
Rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth, hoisin and sriracha
|GF Pho
|$15.00
Vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth