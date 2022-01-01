Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Savannah

Savannah restaurants
Toast

Savannah restaurants that serve pho

Item pic

 

FLYING MONK NOODLE BAR

5 W Broughton St, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PHO$12.95
fragrant broth, rice noodles, choice of protein, beansprouts, fresh herbs, cilantro, scallions, onions (combo option = beef, beef brisket, meatballs, & tendons)
More about FLYING MONK NOODLE BAR
Banner pic

 

CO - Savannah

10 Whitaker Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pho$15.00
Rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth, hoisin and sriracha
Spicy Pho$16.00
Rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth, hoisin and sriracha
GF Pho$15.00
Vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth
More about CO - Savannah
Kanpai 1 image

SUSHI

Kanpai 1

140 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah

Avg 4.4 (668 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pho Soup$11.95
More about Kanpai 1

