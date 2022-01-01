Pies in Savannah

Go
Savannah restaurants
Toast

Savannah restaurants that serve pies

Pie Of The Day image

 

The Grey

109 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah

Avg 4.4 (1265 reviews)
Takeout
Pie Of The Day$7.00
A slice of pie made with seasonal ingredients at The Grey
More about The Grey
Item pic

 

Better Than Sex - Savannah

410 West Broughton Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Nookie Pie$13.00
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
More about Better Than Sex - Savannah
Common Restaurant image

 

Common Restaurant

118 E. Broughton St., Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Shepherd's Pie for 4 - 4/26$50.00
ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP SUNDAY 4/26 BETWEEN 10AM & 2PM / Ready to heat Shepherd's Pie (ground beef, onions, garlic gravy,roasted brussels, cheddar cheese, topped with parmesan mash) classic garden salad with honey balsamic, dinner rolls and Sticky Toffee Pudding.
More about Common Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

The Grey Market

109 Jefferson Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Slice of Pie$3.50
More about The Grey Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Savannah

Crispy Chicken

Risotto

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Gyoza

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Savannah to explore

Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston