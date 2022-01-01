Pies in Savannah
Savannah restaurants that serve pies
The Grey
109 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah
|Pie Of The Day
|$7.00
A slice of pie made with seasonal ingredients at The Grey
Better Than Sex - Savannah
410 West Broughton Street, Savannah
|Cookie Nookie Pie
|$13.00
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
Common Restaurant
118 E. Broughton St., Savannah
|Beef Shepherd's Pie for 4 - 4/26
|$50.00
ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP SUNDAY 4/26 BETWEEN 10AM & 2PM / Ready to heat Shepherd's Pie (ground beef, onions, garlic gravy,roasted brussels, cheddar cheese, topped with parmesan mash) classic garden salad with honey balsamic, dinner rolls and Sticky Toffee Pudding.
The Grey Market
109 Jefferson Street, Savannah
|Slice of Pie
|$3.50