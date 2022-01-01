Shrimp salad in Savannah
Savannah restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria
205 East Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah
|Fish or Shrimp Salad
|$11.99
Fish or Shrimp, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and boiled eggs with your choice of dressing
More about 520wings
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
520wings
2705 Bull St, Savannah
|Salmon & Shrimp Salad
|$13.50
|Chicken & Shrimp Salad
|$12.50
|Shrimp Salad
|$8.99
More about Lili's Restaurant and Bar
SEAFOOD
Lili's Restaurant and Bar
326 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah
|Seared Shrimp Salad
|$14.00
|Shrimp Salad Sandwich - Thursday
|$9.99
More about Fire Street Food
Fire Street Food
13 East Perry Street, Savannah
|Shrimp Street Salad
|$13.95
Shrimp, spring mix, romaine hearts, tomatoes, carrots, onions, cucumber, fresh fruit, almonds, ginger spice, creamy dill dressing
More about JThomas Kitchen
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
JThomas Kitchen
4700 US-80 Suite E, Savannah
|Shrimp Salad Croissant
|$12.00
More about CRYSTAL BEER PARLOR
CRYSTAL BEER PARLOR
301 W Jones St, Savannah
|Crystal Shrimp Salad
|$14.95
A Crystal Tradition! Plump, Sweet Shrimp Made the Old Fashion Way, Served on WhiteToast with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
More about CASTAWAYS
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
CASTAWAYS
7360 Skidaway Rd, Savannah
|Buffalo Shrimp Salad
|$16.00
More about Chive Sea Bar & Lounge
Chive Sea Bar & Lounge
4 W Broughton St, Savannah
|SHRIMP AND AVOCADO SALAD
|$15.00
Organic avocado, cherry tomato, lightly grilled shrimp, served with organic spring mix with house dressing
|SHRIMP CAESER SALAD
|$15.00
Plump grilled shrimp over crisp romaine lettuce, served with our house Caesar dressing