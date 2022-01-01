Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Savannah

Savannah restaurants
Toast

Savannah restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria

205 East Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Fish or Shrimp Salad$11.99
Fish or Shrimp, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and boiled eggs with your choice of dressing
More about Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

520wings

2705 Bull St, Savannah

Avg 4.1 (1882 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon & Shrimp Salad$13.50
Chicken & Shrimp Salad$12.50
Shrimp Salad$8.99
More about 520wings
Lili's Restaurant and Bar image

SEAFOOD

Lili's Restaurant and Bar

326 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Shrimp Salad$14.00
Shrimp Salad Sandwich - Thursday$9.99
More about Lili's Restaurant and Bar
Banner pic

 

Fire Street Food

13 East Perry Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Street Salad$13.95
Shrimp, spring mix, romaine hearts, tomatoes, carrots, onions, cucumber, fresh fruit, almonds, ginger spice, creamy dill dressing
More about Fire Street Food
Banner pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

JThomas Kitchen

4700 US-80 Suite E, Savannah

Avg 4.7 (230 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad Croissant$12.00
More about JThomas Kitchen
Kanpai image

 

Kanpai

2 Park of Commerce Way Ste 2, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad$11.95
More about Kanpai
Consumer pic

 

CRYSTAL BEER PARLOR

301 W Jones St, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crystal Shrimp Salad$14.95
A Crystal Tradition! Plump, Sweet Shrimp Made the Old Fashion Way, Served on WhiteToast with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
More about CRYSTAL BEER PARLOR
CASTAWAYS image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

CASTAWAYS

7360 Skidaway Rd, Savannah

Avg 4.6 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Shrimp Salad$16.00
More about CASTAWAYS
Banner pic

 

Chive Sea Bar & Lounge

4 W Broughton St, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP AND AVOCADO SALAD$15.00
Organic avocado, cherry tomato, lightly grilled shrimp, served with organic spring mix with house dressing
SHRIMP CAESER SALAD$15.00
Plump grilled shrimp over crisp romaine lettuce, served with our house Caesar dressing
More about Chive Sea Bar & Lounge

