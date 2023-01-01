Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp salad sandwiches in
Savannah
/
Savannah
/
Shrimp Salad Sandwiches
Savannah restaurants that serve shrimp salad sandwiches
Poe's Tavern - Savannah
7 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah
No reviews yet
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
$15.75
More about Poe's Tavern - Savannah
Barnes Restaurant
5320 Waters Avenue, Savannah
No reviews yet
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
$11.55
Our New Shrimp Salad is made fresh daily.
More about Barnes Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Savannah
Calamari
Short Ribs
Egg Rolls
Apple Fritters
Grilled Chicken Salad
Shrimp Basket
Curry
Pepperoni Rolls
More near Savannah to explore
Hilton Head Island
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Bluffton
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Pooler
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Statesboro
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Beaufort
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Tybee Island
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Jesup
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Ridgeland
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Statesboro
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Jesup
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Charleston
Avg 4.5
(175 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Augusta
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(82 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(314 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(776 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(463 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston