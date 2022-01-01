Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Savannah

Savannah restaurants
Toast

Savannah restaurants that serve spinach salad

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria

205 East Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$7.99
Spinach, Bacon, Craisins, Glazed Walnuts, Shredded Parmesan Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
More about Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria
CRYSTAL BEER PARLOR

301 W Jones St, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Spinach Salad$7.50
Baby Spinach Salad$14.95
Tender Baby Spinach, Toasted Walnuts, Grape Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Purple Onion & Dried Cranberries. Served with Honey White Balsamic Dressing
More about CRYSTAL BEER PARLOR
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Riverboat Pizza Company

5975 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah

Avg 4.4 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Small Cranberry Walnut Spinach Salad$6.00
More about Riverboat Pizza Company
Coco & Moss

30 Barnard Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Salad$12.95
raw beets, pickled cucumber, carrot, balsamic dressing, topped with roasted almonds
More about Coco & Moss

