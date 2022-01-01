Spinach salad in Savannah
Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria
205 East Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah
|Spinach Salad
|$7.99
Spinach, Bacon, Craisins, Glazed Walnuts, Shredded Parmesan Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
CRYSTAL BEER PARLOR
301 W Jones St, Savannah
|Side Spinach Salad
|$7.50
|Baby Spinach Salad
|$14.95
Tender Baby Spinach, Toasted Walnuts, Grape Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Purple Onion & Dried Cranberries. Served with Honey White Balsamic Dressing
Riverboat Pizza Company
5975 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah
|Small Cranberry Walnut Spinach Salad
|$6.00