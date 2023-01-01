Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tzatziki in Savannah

Go
Savannah restaurants
Toast

Savannah restaurants that serve tzatziki

The Haunt image

 

The Haunt - 606 Abercorn

606 Abercorn, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tzatziki Salad$19.00
More about The Haunt - 606 Abercorn
Wiley's Championship BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Wiley's Championship BBQ

4700 US Hwy 80 Suit M&N, Savannah

Avg 4.6 (2265 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Lamb Wrap With Onion Rings$11.95
More about Wiley's Championship BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Savannah

Drunken Noodles

California Rolls

Nachos

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Spicy Noodles

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Savannah to explore

Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (167 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (718 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston