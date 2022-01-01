Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wonton soup in Savannah

Savannah restaurants
Savannah restaurants that serve wonton soup

Flying Monk

5 W Broughton St, Savannah

Wonton Soup$4.95
Shrimp & chicken dumplings, pork, napa cabbage, bok choy, cilantro, scallions & shallots
Flock to the Wok

37 Whitaker Street, Savannah

Wonton Soup$6.95
Homemade wonton, pork, chive
