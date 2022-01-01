Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Wonton soup in
Savannah
/
Savannah
/
Wonton Soup
Savannah restaurants that serve wonton soup
Flying Monk
5 W Broughton St, Savannah
No reviews yet
Wonton Soup
$4.95
Shrimp & chicken dumplings, pork, napa cabbage, bok choy, cilantro, scallions & shallots
More about Flying Monk
Flock to the Wok
37 Whitaker Street, Savannah
No reviews yet
Wonton Soup
$6.95
Homemade wonton, pork, chive
More about Flock to the Wok
