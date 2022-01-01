Go
Savannah Supper Club

Roscoe Village's Newest Neighborhood Meeting Place!

SALADS

2116 W Roscoe St • $$

Avg 4.2 (38 reviews)

Popular Items

Parker House Rolls$6.00
Garlic herb butter
Crispy Chicken On Brioche$15.00
Crispy thighs, spicy bourbon, cole slaw, pickles, seasoned fries
Artichoke Spinach Dip$10.00
Warm skillet bread
Savannah Chicken$18.00
Pan-seared, smoked pepper-rubbed boneless thighs, roasted broccoli, loaded baked potato
Double Burger$15.00
American cheese, red onion, pickles, house sauce, pretzel bun, seasoned fries
Chicken Pot Pie$17.00
Carrots, peas, onion, flaky buttery crust, simple salad
Grilled Meatloaf$18.00
Bacon wrapped, tomato chutney, crispy onions, roasted broccoli, loaded baked potato
Prime Rib$32.00
Slow roasted prime rib, loaded baked potato, au jus, horseradish cream
The Wedge Salad$12.00
Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles, green onion
Savannah Chopped Salad$16.00
Romaine, red onion, cucumber, pumpkin seeds, avocado, mushroom, tomatoes, pulled chicken, green onion, bacon, lemon vinaigrette
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2116 W Roscoe St

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Same Same

No reviews yet

Cozy spot serving up craft cocktails with a scratch Thai kitchen offering regional favorites, curries, and Hat Yai Fried Chicken.

The Region-

No reviews yet

The best handcrafted, crispy, lacy-edged hamburgers in the universe.

Orange Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Village Tap

No reviews yet

The Village Tap was established on June 6, 1990 in the heart of Roscoe Village. Our success has been built around an emphasis on hospitality, an exceptional selection of draft beer, and one of Chicagos best beer gardens. We have always tried our best to make our staff and guests proud of who we are.
We were one of the first establishments in Chicago to embrace the craft beer movement in the early 1990's and to this day strive to provide one of the best selections of draft beer anywhere. The beer garden is a big part of our history as well. When a retractable roof was added, we became one of the first year round, heated beer gardens in Chicago. Come in and see why we have been voted the best bar in Chicago!

