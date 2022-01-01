Go
Savannas Bar and Bistro

Savannas is a new Amherst Restaurant with a cool vibe, open for dinner, serving wood-fired pizza and chef-driven cuisine with plans of a future Sunday Brunch.

40 University Dr.

Popular Items

Sweet Italian Sausage Pizza$18.00
Red sauce topped with mozzarella caramelized onions, roasted peppers & sweet Italian sausage.
Mediterranean Pizza$18.00
white pizza made with roasted garlic puree topped with mozzarella, feta, spinach, roasted tomatoes & Kalamata olives.
Statler Chicken Breast (GF)$30.00
Pan seared chicken served along side Carrots, Brussels sprout & Forbidden rice; Finished with our wild mushroom pan sauce.
New England Clam Chowder$9.00
Margarita Pizza$18.00
Red sauce pizza topped with buffalo mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, San Marazno tomatoes, finished with fresh basil.
Great Hill Blue Cheese Burger**$19.00
Certified Angus beef patty served on a fresh Brioche bun with melted Great Hill blue cheese , caramelized onions and our house horseradish aioli ; all along side our house truffle fries.
Key Lime Pie$9.00
Fig and Prosciutto Pizza$18.00
Balsamic Fig glaze topped with mozzarella, goat cheese & prosciutto. Finished with toasted almonds.
Wild Mushroom Ravioli$16.00
Wild Mushroom Raviolis sautéed with garlic, sage brown butter, wilted spinach, and sautéed mushrooms, finished with Truffle Oil and topped with parmesan cheese and walnuts.
Salmon Harvest Quinoa Bowl (GF)$32.00
Seared Faroe island salmon filet served upon red quinoa, asparagus, parsnips, Brussel sprouts, baby carrots & dried cranberries; finished with and a sesame miso vinaigrette.
Location

40 University Dr.

Amherst MA

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
