Savannas Bar and Bistro
Savannas is a new Amherst Restaurant with a cool vibe, open for dinner, serving wood-fired pizza and chef-driven cuisine with plans of a future Sunday Brunch.
40 University Dr.
Popular Items
Location
40 University Dr.
Amherst MA
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Omi Omy
Come and enjoy the best flavor Vietnam has to offer in a relax and comforting atmosphere. Simply order online with our easy to navigate menu. We also cater. Give us a call for your next office lunch or event. First time, Every time. Oh Mi Oh My!
Johnny's Tavern
Now open for Dine-In, Outdoor seating, and Takeout! Reservations recommended!
Glazed Doughnut Shop
Thank you for your order!
The Works Cafe
Delicious sandwiches on artisan bread or New York-style bagels. Humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Local eggs from cage-free chickens. Hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and cream cheese. Fresh salads. Real-fruit or veggie smoothies. Thoughtfully sourced and made-from-scratch since 1988.