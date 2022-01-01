Go
Savery Vegan Grill

All-vegan restaurant specializing in vegan comfort food!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

1122 Taylor St • $$

Avg 5 (36 reviews)

Popular Items

Mini Shake$3.99
Made with Chocolate Shoppe brand soy ice cream and almond milk.
Cheesy Jalapeno Burrito$12.99
Cheddar jalapeno tortilla filled with Impossible, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions and jalapeños, sour cream, sriracha and tater tots.
Coney Dogs$7.49
Two grilled Lightlife hot dogs, our house chili, house cheese sauce, and diced onion on toasted buns. Served with french fries.
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.99
A 1/4 lb. Impossible patty with melty American cheese, topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with french fries.
Baked Mac ‘N’ Cheese$8.99
Creamy mac ‘n’ cheese made with elbow macaroni and freshly shredded cheddar. 8 oz. portion baked to order.
Big Junie Burger$12.49
Two thin Impossible patties (1/4 lb. total) with two melty American cheese slices topped with lettuce, pickle, diced onion, and our house Junie sauce. Served with french fries.
Classic Shake$5.99
Made with Chocolate Shoppe brand soy ice cream and almond milk.
Wing Combo$11.99
6 pc. boneless-style wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with fries and a side of ranch.
Fries$1.99
Value Cheeseburger$5.99
A 2 oz. Impossible patty with pickle, onion, and ketchup on a toasted Brioche bun.
Location

1122 Taylor St

Fort Wayne IN

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
