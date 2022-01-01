Savery Vegan Grill

Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

The "Original" Munchie Emporium Restaurant is our current family dining area. This dining room was home to the first Kroger store in Ft. Wayne. From the classic Drewry's Mountie that welcomes you to the Nixon booth to the signs, knick knacks and 60's memorabilia visitors are immersed in a time long since passed.

Look up and you'll discover hundreds of names of old-school patrons hand-painted on the ceiling, put there by a local artist after their induction into an elite group known as "The Heineken Club". To become a member, guests imbibed twelve Heineken beers. An asterisk indicates that the member completed this task in one sitting. It is not uncommon to see today's customers pointing out their names and reminiscing about initiation day.

Today, the dining room is just one part of the experience. Walk into the full-service bar and take in a band, see the small brewery or grab a stool and enjoy a pint or two.

