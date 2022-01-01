Savida Seafood Bar
We are Savida! We source the freshest seafood that we can lay our hands on and get the grooviest fruits & veggies from our beloved local farmers.
Our goal is not to interfere with the authenticity of our cooking style but to let our ingredients shine.
We strongly believed that when you eat with a smile on your face, life just gets better.
1303 montana ave.
Location
1303 montana ave.
santa monica CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Marmalade Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Breakfast by Salt's Cure - Montana
Come in and enjoy!
Ingo’s Tasty Diner
FULLY LICENSED, CREATING CLEAN MODERN FOOD & COCKTAILS
HOUSED IN A HISTORIC DINER SPACE.