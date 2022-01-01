Go
Toast

Savoir - ToastNow

Come in and enjoy!

1344 YALE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Calabrese Pizza$18.00
house tomato sauce - calabrese - mozzarella - local honey - chili oil
Savoir Gin n’ Tonic$14.00
Gin, rosemary, peach, tonic, citrus served on an ice block
Tex-Mex Brussels$13.00
chorizo - brussel sprouts - house vinaigrette
Frisee Salad$15.00
frisee · sliced orange · toasted pecan & honey vinagerette
Cinnamon Sugar Cronuts$12.00
bananas foster cream filling · nutella
Meatballs$15.00
pork & beef, house marinara, parmesan grits, shaved pecorino, basil
Side Curly Fries$6.00
Roasted Hummus$12.00
roasted butternut squash & chickpea hummus - za'atar - mint - preserved lemon - fried chickpeas - house flatbread
Carbonara$18.00
bucatini, parmesan & pecorino, bacon, black pepper, egg
Chocolate & Fig Bread Pudding$12.00
Fig, chocolate chip, blueberry compote, chocolate ice cream
See full menu

Location

1344 YALE

Houston TX

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:30 pm - 3:29 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:30 pm - 3:29 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 3:29 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 3:29 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boomtown Coffee

No reviews yet

.

Zalat Pizza

No reviews yet

Pizza Zealots

Bacco Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace

No reviews yet

Opened in 2013, Harold’s focus is on providing guests with Southern Hospitality and delicious Southern Cuisine. Our seasoned culinary team strives to use the freshest ingredients possible, doing business with numerous local and regional farmers so that our menu is fresh and seasonal.
We are located in the heart of the Heights on historic 19th Street. In addition to our upstairs Restaurant, Bar, and Rooftop Terrace and first-level Tap Room & Tap Room Patio, Harold’s offers a private dining room, private event space with our banquet service, catering, and food truck. Harold’s is open for lunch, dinner, happy hour and weekend brunch – we look forward to serving you soon whether you are dining in or outdoors with us, curbside pickup or having us deliver free within 5 miles to your home or work.
Local Gulf Seafood, Local Produce, and Southern Fried Chicken make up just a few of the options available on our seasonally changing menu.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston