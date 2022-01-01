Savory Crossings
Come in and enjoy!
5429 LBJ Frwy, Ste 130
Popular Items
Location
5429 LBJ Frwy, Ste 130
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Fat Straws 2
From our bubble teas to handcrafted mochi donuts, every sip and bite bring you sweet experiences.
BurgerIM
Chef Inspired Burgers
J Wok Kitchen
J Wok serves Asian Fusion. We would like to bring the taste of Asia in your table
Jamba
Jamba Juice