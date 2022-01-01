Go
Toast

Savory Crossings

Come in and enjoy!

5429 LBJ Frwy, Ste 130

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smoke Turkey Club$9.95
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Cranberry Mayo on Whole Wheat
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.95
Slow 14hr Hickory Smoke, Pulled & topped with Pickled Jalapenos and Cole Slaw on a Brioche Bun
BF Taco (Sausage)$2.50
eggs, sausage & cheese in a flour tortilla
Bagel Sandwich (Bacon)$5.45
eggs, bacon, cheese on a soft bagel
Side Avocado$1.75
BF Taco (Bacon)$2.50
eggs, bacon & cheese in a flour tortilla
BF Burrito (Bacon)$5.25
2 scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon in a warm flour tortilla
Cheetos$1.25
BF Burrito (Sausage)$5.25
2 scrambled eggs, cheese, sausage in a warm flour tortilla
BF Taco (Potato)$2.50
eggs, potato & cheese in a flour tortilla
See full menu

Location

5429 LBJ Frwy, Ste 130

Dallas TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fat Straws 2

No reviews yet

From our bubble teas to handcrafted mochi donuts, every sip and bite bring you sweet experiences.

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

J Wok Kitchen

No reviews yet

J Wok serves Asian Fusion. We would like to bring the taste of Asia in your table

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston