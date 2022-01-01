Go
Savory Crust

Your Favorite Place for Empanadas and Rice Bowls

7180 Dempster Street

Popular Items

1/2 PAN PORK ADOBO FRIED RICE$55.00
Our savory yet tangy Pork Adobo lets the marinade do all the work for a flavorful Filipino dish. Topped with green onions.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK (3 PIECES)$17.00
Available in a frozen 3-piece pack. Directions included.
10 BONELESS WINGS$11.99
Choose 1 flavor and 1 dipping sauce.
Celery & carrots included.
Apple Pie Empanada$3.95
All the flavors of apple pie wrapped in our empanada dough for an addicting handheld treat. Topped with sugar, it’s the perfect dessert for this season!
Bulgogi Beef w/white rice$15.00
Tender shaved ribeye steak in a sweet sesame sauce tossed in garlic and sweet onions, topped with green scallions and sesame seeds
50 BONELESS WINGS$50.99
Choose up to 5 flavors and 2 dipping sauces (Two half pints).
Carrots and celery included.
Fried Rice - Adobo Chicken$5.50
Small adobo chicken fried rice.
PORK BELLY (3 PIECES)$17.00
Available in a frozen 3-piece pack. Directions included.
SAMOSA (3 PIECES)$16.50
Available in a frozen 3-piece pack. Directions included.
Chicken Pot Pie$5.50
Chicken, peas, carrots, potatoes and onions topped with rosemary and thyme. SUGGESTED SAUCE: SRIRACHA OR BLACKBERRY
7180 Dempster Street

Morton Grove IL

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
